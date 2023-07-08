Bossip Video

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas‘ Bar One Miami may be dead in the water soon after two more lawsuits over his fishy finances.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Peter Thomas has been sued for Bar One eviction and owes over $400K in rent.

RadarOnline.com revealed from court documents that Thomas’ Bar One has been slapped with 2 separate lawsuits on top of dealing with the landlord attempting to force the business out.

Bentley Bay Retail LLC reportedly filed eviction documents against the Miami hotspot. They signed a commercial lease with the landlord in 2018.

The new eatery, like most businesses, has struggled to recover from 2020 when COVID hit. Peter’s business worked out a settlement to pay off the initial $270,000 in back rent. However, things have taken a turn for the worse. His business is repeating a negative cycle.

The restaurant could only keep that location if it never defaulted on another payment. If one more check gets flagged for “insufficient funds,” the settlement from 2020 would be void.

Unfortunately, Bar One didn’t just miss one payment after that. According to court documents, the lawsuit accused Peter of submitting bounced checks for July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023!

Outside of that, Port Royale Trading Co. sued Bar One for breach of contract. The company claimed it delivered seafood products to the restaurant on May 13, 2022, but the invoices remain unpaid.

Invoices from the order show multiple deliveries to Bar One. The order included 24 lbs. of whole snapper and 8 lbs. of fresh-cut snapper as well as delivered crabmeat, fresh-cut snapper, black tiger shrimp, seabass fillet, salmon, oysters, and white shrimp.

Port Royale claim Bar One still owes an outstanding $2,000.27 in payment.

But wait, there’s more! A company called 24/7 Seafood Distributor Corp. filed a separate lawsuit. The company said it sold seafood and other products to Bar One over time.

“During the course of the business relationship Defendant has ordered seafood and other products from Plaintiff. Defendant, however, has failed to pay for all the invoices for the seafood and products sold.”

Thomas has yet to speak about the eviction and, quite honestly, seems unbothered by it all. Peter Thomas recently posted more clips of himself living it up in Miami. He shared with former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena ahead of Bar One hosting a birthday bash for Safaree Samuels this weekend.

His restaurant also took to Instagram to promote an upcoming event offering food, cigars, hookah, and entertainment.

“Unbelievable panoramic views of Downtown Miami. Guests can conveniently dock & dine, reserve a waterfront discreet cabanas or table patio covered in vine and palms and take advantage of a full array of water sport equipment rental.”

Despite the lawsuits and legal issues, Peter has received support from celebrity friends such as Tank, Nene Leakes, Ray J, Winnie Harlow and many more who have dined at his establishment.

In the end, after “rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales taxes,” Peter reportedly owes his landlord $422,000. All the property owner wants is to get rid of Bar One Miami for good.