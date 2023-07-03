Peter Thomas is in legal trouble for funny money again. Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband faces an eviction lawsuit for his Bar One Miami Beach due to nearly half a million dollars in unpaid rent.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star seems unbothered and all about his literal business on social media. However, a new lawsuit will likely force Bar One to move, if not shut down in Miami completely.

According to RadarOnline.com, Bentley Bay Retail LLC filed eviction documents against the Miami hotspot. They signed a commercial lease with the landlord in 2018.

This isn’t even the first eviction lawsuit for Bar One Miami since it opened in 2019. We all know what happened to most businesses, especially restaurants starting in 2020: COVID hit.

The new eatery understandably struggled. Bentley Bay Retail LLC started eviction proceedings, but Peter’s business worked out a settlement to pay off the initial $270,000 in back rent. Now history is repeating.

The restaurant could only keep that location if it never defaulted on another payment. If one more check gets flagged for “insufficient funds,” the settlement from 2020 would be void.

Well, Bar One didn’t just miss one payment after that. The lawsuit accused Peter of submitting bounced checks for July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023. Yikes!

Bentley Bay Retail LLC officially notified Peter about his default status in October. The entrepreneur held off the case with a new round of negotiations but allegedly defaulted on another payment less than six months later.

The time to talk is over, according to court documents. After “rent, outstanding costs, utility charges, and sales taxes,” Peter reportedly owes his landlord $422,000. All the property owner wants is to get rid of Bar One Miami for good.

See how Peter Thomas’ 1 Society supper club in Miami lost another eviction lawsuit before it opened after the flip!