Astro Overview:

Mars is in Virgo from July 10-August 27, 2023. This position is great for taking on huge tasks and grinding your way to success. You’ll find that you may also be more critical of the output of yourself and others in whatever that looks like. You’ll probably be pulled into naturally fasting or starting some sort of fitness regimen. Please be mindful of moving into a harsh or critical mood whenever you feel frustrated during this transit. And on July 11th, Mercury enters Leo which can make us want to also charge ahead on big dreams but unlike the Mars transit you will simply want to avoid all small details and “get on with the show!” It will definitely be a week of seesaw emotions…remember to meditate and hydrate to stay mindful and centered emotionally.

CAPRICORN:

Your patience on waiting for the right opportunity to align with you deepest desires has not gone unnoticed. Not by your Spirit Team or your nervous system. Kudos to you for taking the long road to build out your best manifestations. This week will bring some news of new doors starting to open. Get into position – mostly emotionally. RED FLAG: All leadership opportunities aren’t good for you. Don’t rush to say “yes” at work when asked, simply take a beat to truly think about the long term effects of where you would like your professional career to travel. SWEET SPOT: Plan a really nice getaway for your birthday starting this week as the Mars in Virgo transit will help you to stay organized and score the best deals.

