Drake isn’t here for the jokes about his pink nails, which he blamed on Lil Yachty’s advice. Drake asked, “Is the world homophobic?” and probably got his answer amid a chatter-sparking holographic swarm of sperm featured on his It’s All a Blur tour.

The Canadian rapper isn’t scared to switch up his style, setting unexpected trends like his Certified Lover Boy heart part and barrettes. Unfortunately, his latest experiment isn’t going over so well. “Homophobic” critics dragged Drake’s pink polished nails until he jokingly snapped at fellow rapper Yachty for suggesting it in the first place.

On Friday, the King of captions returned to his throne on Instagram with a photo dump.

“I don’t mind that we don’t talk. Rather be in your thoughts. Rather be on top of your list of ‘what ifs’ and not your list of ‘and what nots,'” Drake captioned the carousel.

Lil Yachty showed love in the comments, shouting out Drake’s huge diamond earrings in the first picture. “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” he wrote.

Drake hilariously put his friend on blast, claiming the new nail manicure, also visible in that photo, was Yachty’s idea.

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it,” Drake wrote. “Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

When Drake and 21 Savage dropped “Rich Flex” together, jokes flew about the rap duo and Drake’s sexuality. Something about him singing, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” launched millions of memes. Most recently, his pink-hued nails sparked “soft girl era” and “started as a bottom” jokes online.

Yachty reassured Drizzy to chill and enjoy being too original for the public to keep up with him.

“Woo-sah brother, [you’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF,” he responded.

Drake Takes His Pink Nails On The Road For It’s All A Blur Tour

The Instagram post is a series of behind-the-scenes from Drake and 21’s joint It’s All a Blur tour.

The Her Loss collaborators kicked it off in Chicago on Wednesday at the United Center. This marks Drake’s first North American tour since Aubrey & the Three Migos in 2018.

The visuals have everyone talking, especially the not-so-little swimmers that stole the show. A viral video shows a holographic swarm of sperm descending on the stage during the performance.

At one point, a giant sperm cell floats over Drake’s head during the tour sparking online debates and comments from folks just chalking it up to Drake’s creativity. No matter what the “One Dance” rapper does next, he’ll be sure to keep us guessing and talking.

During his opening show, the “Search & Rescue” rapper shocked fans from the jump with back-to-back throwbacks.

He began his 48-song set list of hits and classics with some help from his younger self. He opened the show sitting on a couch reciting lyrics from “Look What You’ve Done” from 2011’s Take Care.

The young Drake was so convincing that fans are still debating whether the boy is an actor, hologram, or combination of both to pull off a Degrassi-era dead-ringer.

Drake and his pink nails will continue hitting the road as there are more than 50 shows on the It’s All a Blur tour, which ends in his hometown of Toronto in October.

What do you think about Drake’s pink nails?