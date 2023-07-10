Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx seems to be enjoying himself following his extended stay at the hospital earlier this year.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was spotted flashing a big smile and throwing up a peace sign in a video obtained by TMZ as he made his way down the Chicago River on a boat on Sunday.

Following his “medical complication” back in April–the details of which still haven’t been announced publicly–the 55-year-old looked back to his old self as he happily greeted fans. The actor was wearing an all-black outfit with aviator sunglasses for the weekend festivities as he was joined on the boat by at least two other passengers.

This short clip marks the first time that Foxx has been spotted in public since his hospitalization. He has yet to address the health scare.

Play

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in Georgia on April 12, which was made public when his oldest daughter Corinne shared the news on social media and asked for prayers.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Prior to the medical emergency, he had been filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

While what happened to the actor is still unknown, a source told TMZ that his condition was “serious enough” at the time that his family traveled to be by his side.