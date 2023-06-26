Bossip Video

The mystery of Jamie Foxx‘s health continues as worried fans wonder about his recovery, but a relative recently shared an update.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jamie was hospitalized for a “medical complication” on April 11. The incident occurred while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Those closest to Jamie didn’t reveal much more about his condition. Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a statement on her Instagram the next day.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family”

Foxx reportedly continues to recuperate at a Chicago clinic specializing in recovery from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and cancer. Cameras spotted daughters Corinne and Annalise, as well as Annalise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, visiting him.

The public still doesn’t know exactly what put the star in the hospital. His friend Mike Tyson claimed Jamie suffered a stroke. However, Foxx’s reps declined to confirm or deny that.

A Family Member Shares An Update About Jamie Foxx’s Health As Projects In His Pipeline Continue To Drop

Most recently, PageSix reported that a family member said Foxx is “recovering well.” Concern inside Hollywood about whether the silence surrounding Foxx could affect his future career.

But let’s be real; it’s Jamie Foxx, the man who can do just about anything. We’re sure that once he fully recovers, he’ll be back acting in Hollywood in no time.

As far as the release date of his new Netflix movie Back in Action, the answer is still up in the air. He does still have three upcoming movies dropping this summer.

In Foxx’s latest movie, God Is a Bullet, he plays The Ferryman. The film had a quiet release in a small number of cinemas, with no red-carpet premiere or press junket. His R-rated comedy Strays, where he voices a dog named Bug along with Will Ferrell, will release in August. Last but not least, his new sci-fi thriller They Cloned Tyrone will stream on Netflix starting July 21.

The trailer for “They Cloned Tyrone” was posted to his Instagram with the message: “It’s about to go down. #TheyClonedTyrone coming July 21, only on @netflix.”

Although Foxx is promoting his new movie, he was absent from the red-carpet premiere. And fans took to his Instagram comment section to voice their concerns.

One follower wrote, “Hey we the fans are very concerned about your dad. We don’t care about your next project can you please update us on his health it’s disturbing to keep fans in the dark and then send a whole thing on a new episode is he ok ?????” Another fan wrote, “The real question is “how are you?” Your daughter is saying ur playing pickleball, your friends are saying another, the media is running all over the place. And anyone that mentions the 💉 is attacked for even questioning. 🙏🏽🥺 We care about you brother.”

During the red carpet premiere, his costar Boyega said that he last spoke to Jamie before the medical emergency.

“No one has heard from Jamie,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight. “I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with. I just wish him all the best. I’ve been calling, I am just going to keep on calling.” he said.

We continue to wish Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery and hope to hear from him soon!