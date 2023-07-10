Bossip Video

Will you be watching Bob Marley: One Love? (Of course you will)

We can’t wait to experience Bob Marley: One Love which “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity” per the official synopsis.

On the big screen for the first time, the Paramount Pictures biopic “will delve into Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

In a special statement, Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley had this to say about the buzzy biopic coming early next year.