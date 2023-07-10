Will you be watching Bob Marley: One Love? (Of course you will)
We can’t wait to experience Bob Marley: One Love which “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity” per the official synopsis.
On the big screen for the first time, the Paramount Pictures biopic “will delve into Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”
Check out the teaser trailer below:
Produced in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.
In a special statement, Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley had this to say about the buzzy biopic coming early next year.
“Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024,” he wrote.
You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became.
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben Adir as Bob with Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption.
Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a hollywood studio.
Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture.
Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football, and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired.
The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth.
With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth.
We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley One Love the movie. RASTAFARI
“Dem a guh tired fi see me face”
Bob Marley: One Love opens in theaters January 12, 2024.
