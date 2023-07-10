Bossip Video

These people are downright evil.

In trying to convince you to vote for them, conservatives will often argue that Democrats don’t actually care about the poor, disenfranchised, or marginalized, as if they actually do. According to a report in The Guardian, a white man named Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction and devout Trump swallower, told teachers that they are allowed to cover the 1921 Tulsa Massacre but they cannot say that it was racist or based on hatred for Black people.

These are the people who want African-Americans to leave the “Democratic plantation” and join them.

“I would never tell a kid that because of your race, because of your color of your skin, or your gender or anything like that, you are less of a person or are inherently racist. “That doesn’t mean you don’t judge the actions of individuals. Oh, you can, absolutely. Historically, you should: ‘This was right. This was wrong. They did this for this reason.’

The ahistorical nincompoopery continued…

“But to say it was inherent in that … because of their skin is where I say that is critical race theory. You’re saying that race defines a person. I reject that. “So I would say you be judgmental of the issue, of the action, of the content, of the character of the individual, absolutely. But let’s not tie it to the skin color and say that the skin color determined it.”

This take is so devoid of anything based on reality that it would be beneath us to explain the laundry list of fallacies. One plus one will never equal eleven and anyone who believes it can is not a serious person worthy of dialogue. Moreover, a person of that nature should absolutely not be allowed a position of power to decide the education of our children. In fact, the head of the Oklahoma Democratic party Alicia Andrews would like to see Walters be removed from office immediately.

“I would love for him to be impeached, because he’s forgotten that his job is superintendent of public instruction. Most of his actions have been with his direct intent of destroying public education in favor of shoring up private and charter schools on public tax dollars. To me that’s a clear dereliction.”

So, in summation, according to the bootlicking GOP, the hundreds of Black folks who were killed in Tulsa weren’t killed because they were Black, they were killed because…just because.