Conservative politics is as toxic and dangerous as it’s ever been and this is a prime example of how absolutely out of control these people are…

Solomon Peña is a failed Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Last year, Peña lost his race to his Democratic opponent and sufficed to say, the loss is something that would constantly grind his gears. In fact, his gears were so ground that he hired hitmen to do drive-by shootings at the homes of four of those Democrats according to a Yahoo! News report.

Albuquerque mayor Tim Kelly called Peña a “radical right election denier” as someone who had frequent in-person arguments at the homes of three county commissioners and state Senator Linda Lopez. Peña was arrested on Monday and charged with numerous counts of shooting at a home, shooting from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was struck by the hail of gunfire that peppered the policitian’s property, however, Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter was awaken in the middle of the night as bullets riddled her bedroom ceiling.

Oh, did we forget to mention that Peña calls himself “The MAGA King”?

Prison. Forever. Immediately. Thanks.