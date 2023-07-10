Bossip Video

Rap Sh!t fans, turn up! MAX released the season 2 premiere date and a sneak peek at all the “Seduce & Scheme” shenanigans.

Have you been going through withdrawal without your favorite Hot Girl homegirls, Mia and Shawna? Well, the wait is almost over. On Monday, MAX announced the sophomore season of Rap Sh!t is just around the corner.

The eight-part season starts on August 10 with a two-episode premiere. Stars Aida Osman (Shawna), KaMillion (Mia), Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice) will return to their roles as the Miami-based circle of friends.

Rap Sh!t follows the journey of former high school friends Shawna and Mia. The struggling Miami natives later reconnect to chase fame as a rap group.

According to the season two press release, “Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.”

In an interview with Complex, showrunner Syreeta Singleton shared that the beloved show is coming back bigger and better.

“We’re so excited to be back this summer! Everything is heightened. The girls are on tour, tensions are high, and they’re quickly finding out how much they’re willing to compromise for success,” she said.

Barbie star Issa Rae and Singleton executive produce with HOORAE’sMontrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky, and Jim Kleverweis. Rap stars Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls are also co-executive producers, in addition to Quality Control Film’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas and Jax Clark of Hoorae. Audio content company Raedio provides music supervision.

Check out the Rap Sh!t season 2 teaser below:

Play

What do you think of the Rap Sh!t season 2 teaser? Will you be watching the two-episode August 10 premiere?