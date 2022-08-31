Bossip Video

The stars of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t recently gathered in LA for a party celebrating the release of the show’s soundtrack and the crew looked ready to “seduce and scheme” with their respective looks.

As previously reported Rap Sh!t premiered July 21st on HBO Max and follows the relationship of former high school classmates who reunite years later, form a rap group, and pursue their dreams of hip-hop stardom. The rappers are played by Keep It! podcast host and comedy writer Aida Osman and Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast member/rapper KaMillion.

The series also co-stars Jonnica Booth of Bad Girls Club fame…

and Daniel Augustin who is most notably known for his role as Ian on How I Met Your Mother.

The cast comes together for a hilarious ride that’s an instant audience favorite and critics rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although Aida Osman was already working as a writer on the show, after not being called back upon auditioning for the show, decided to put the experience into writing.

“When the pilot came in and I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I have to be a part of this. I have to write on it.’ It’s not even a question,” she told Shadow & Act. “I was terrified…we wrote like a month’s worth of television, and I had done an audition, but they didn’t have me back. “So I was like, ‘Let me just sit in the writer’s room and give Shawna all my stories and let this character pretty much become me,’ because I was still going to be a good writer in the writer’s room. And then I got a callback, and it was a chemistry read [with KaMillion] and we read lines together and it was like magical, honestly. Immediately it felt right.”

In attendance at the Rap Sh!t party was of course show creator Issa Rae, as well as actress Kat Cunning, whose character Reina Reign, certainly got people talking as part of Issa’s genius Rap Sh!t rollout.

The viral videos featured Cunning in full “rapface” bouncing her bottom in blonde cornrows while she rapped.

Like Aida Osman, KaMillion also spoke with Shadow and Act and dished on leaving reality TV behind to make a name for herself on the series.

“I think what will surprise them [the viewers] is just my ability to actually really tap into this acting world. Coming from a reality TV, when I did Love & Hip Hop – when you see the girls on Love & Hip Hop, you hope that they go on to do something greater than just keep coming all season after season. So I think it’s motivation. I really had to discipline myself to become a real actress. Once I got the role, I’m like, ‘OK girl, you ain’t got no choice. We got to start filming right away. Get it together.’”

The party, attended by celebs and influencers like comedian Jessie Woo who hosts the after-show podcast “Chat Sh!t” with Zack Campbell [below], and rapper GuapDad 3000, celebrated the soundtrack for Rap Sh!t’s first season.

“You can really listen to it, it’s not TV music… it’s not like Cheetah Girls. And I’m not trying to be funny,” KaMillion joked.

Are YOU watching Rap Sh!t? The finale airs Thursday at 9 pm ET on HBO Max.

See more photos from the big bash below.