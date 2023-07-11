Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx seems to be doing more than okay just a few months after his hospitalization.

On Monday, July 10, a fan in Chicago posted a video to Instagram explaining that the Just Mercy actor heroically returned his mother’s purse after she lost it earlier in the day. Foxx has been in the Windy City recovering since being hospitalized for an unspecified “medical complication” back in April.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good 🙏🏾,” the user wrote in the caption of the short clip.

The video shows Foxx get back inside a large black SUV after returning the purse to the woman, who looked to be on a bike tour of the city.