Jamie Foxx seems to be doing more than okay just a few months after his hospitalization.

On Monday, July 10, a fan in Chicago posted a video to Instagram explaining that the Just Mercy actor heroically returned his mother’s purse after she lost it earlier in the day. Foxx has been in the Windy City recovering since being hospitalized for an unspecified “medical complication” back in April.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good 🙏🏾,” the user wrote in the caption of the short clip.

The video shows Foxx get back inside a large black SUV after returning the purse to the woman, who looked to be on a bike tour of the city.

“Thank you, Jamie,” she yelled to the star before he drove off.

This sweet interaction comes just one day after the actor and host was spotted publicly for the first time since his hospitalization. In new photos and video obtained by TMZ on Sunday, Foxx was seen cruising along the Chicago River in a boat as he waved to fans. The star was greeted by a boat passing him by on the water, which cheered upon seeing him.

News of the 55-year-old’s hospitalization first surfaced on April 12. One month later, his daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital where he was receiving treatment “for weeks.” She went on to say that her father had been well enough following his medical scare to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has remained ever since.

