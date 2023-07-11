Bossip Video

Just call Keke Palmer the unbothered Big Boss.

On the very same day that Palmer’s (ex?) boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shamed her online for wearing a sexy outfit to an Usher concert, the multi-hyphenate spoke to The Cut about her mental headspace in the wake of all the drama online.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis, back in February. While the couple–who met in 2021–seemed to be madly in love following the birth of their first child, that image went out the window when Palmer wore a sheer outfit to a concert earlier this month, causing Jackson to take to Twitter.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote, going on to say that Palmer’s outfit went against the “standards and morals” he believes in.

Amid all of the conversation surrounding her body and what she chooses to wear, Keke spoke to The Cut about all of the changes she’s gone through, physically, since having a baby.

“There’s a lot of physical attention,” Palmer explained. “Being slim and being fit in a particular way was always something that I was gunning for. After having the baby, my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before.” She continued, “I was trying to work with my trainer, Corey Calliet, and he was just like, ‘Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child.’ It’s like, that’s not something to hide, that’s something to embrace.”

Now, the actress is learning how to “lean into this new body.”

“That is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s and I have my baby boy. I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman,” she said. “My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. Because we’re growing and we are changing. It’s all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I’ve gone through that’s gotten me here. A lot of gratitude for me.”

Palmer also offered some advice to fellow new moms, telling them to “do you.”

“Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby,” she insisted. “Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

After her cover story with The Cut dropped, Keke posted a video to Instagram from the photoshoot, wearing the same outfit she’s rocking on the cover. In her caption, she seemed to throw some shade at her bitter baby daddy, once again embracing the beautiful curves she got after giving birth.

“Don’t think idk what this body do,” she wrote. “So good that you wanna hide me from the truth..”

We love to see it!!