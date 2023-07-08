Fans suspect Keke Palmer boom-kack kicked out bitter baby daddy Darius Jackson after her cryptic dance TikTok: “If you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up!”

Keke only danced onstage with Usher for a brief moment at his Vegas residency. Now, she might be dancing her man “to the left, to the left” for “mom-shaming” her on Twitter about her outfit that night. The Legendary star dropped a TikTok showing off sick moves and an even sicker bang. Sparking speculation that the couple broke up, this video is like a probate for Keke joining the Summer 2023 line of Hot Girls.

Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer!

“You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up,” said audio from one of Keke’s interviews remixed into a song.

Yes because this ate like “you know it’s yo girlllll” 😅 https://t.co/OcdU4PO7Ei — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 7, 2023

Keke’s response being a boom-Kat to her own phrase being turned into a song in the Janet Jackson pleasure principle wig and red lip?! Shows over! Sis gave us a finale with a bang!! — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) July 7, 2023

The meme queen’s reign continued with hilarious remixes of Keke’s viral dance video.

Fuckin' it up like oopsie-daisy pic.twitter.com/sZFqy7O5dR — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) July 7, 2023

Of course, Ms. Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer turned his criticism into “Stevie [Wonder] To The Bullsh*t” tees and “I’M A MOTHA” merch.

One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts available NOW! https://t.co/GodvoXoTSG To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my… pic.twitter.com/kzzbjO2LhI — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 8, 2023

“To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” Keke wrote on a montage of her new products and cuddling up with her bundle of joy.

Keke Palmer just dropped an “I’m A Motha” shirt. I love her for real. pic.twitter.com/3bsiF8iNuC — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) July 7, 2023

Like the true Big Boss she is, Keke harnessed this attention to focus on what matters most: her thriving career as a multi-talented star and her baby boy, Leo. Whether her baby daddy fits in the picture beyond a co-parent is still in question.

