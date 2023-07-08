Fans suspect Keke Palmer boom-kack kicked out bitter baby daddy Darius Jackson after her cryptic dance TikTok: “If you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up!”
Keke only danced onstage with Usher for a brief moment at his Vegas residency. Now, she might be dancing her man “to the left, to the left” for “mom-shaming” her on Twitter about her outfit that night. The Legendary star dropped a TikTok showing off sick moves and an even sicker bang. Sparking speculation that the couple broke up, this video is like a probate for Keke joining the Summer 2023 line of Hot Girls.
Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer!
@kekepalmer
Ayeeeeeee get into this mixxxx
“You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up,” said audio from one of Keke’s interviews remixed into a song.
Yes because this ate like “you know it’s yo girlllll” 😅 https://t.co/OcdU4PO7Ei
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 7, 2023
Keke’s response being a boom-Kat to her own phrase being turned into a song in the Janet Jackson pleasure principle wig and red lip?! Shows over! Sis gave us a finale with a bang!!
— Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) July 7, 2023
The meme queen’s reign continued with hilarious remixes of Keke’s viral dance video.
Keke said: pic.twitter.com/wWgN1RZQp3
— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) July 7, 2023
Fuckin' it up like oopsie-daisy pic.twitter.com/sZFqy7O5dR
— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) July 7, 2023
Of course, Ms. Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer turned his criticism into “Stevie [Wonder] To The Bullsh*t” tees and “I’M A MOTHA” merch.
One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍
“IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts available NOW! https://t.co/GodvoXoTSG
To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my… pic.twitter.com/kzzbjO2LhI
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 8, 2023
“To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” Keke wrote on a montage of her new products and cuddling up with her bundle of joy.
Keke Palmer just dropped an “I’m A Motha” shirt. I love her for real. pic.twitter.com/3bsiF8iNuC
— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) July 7, 2023
Like the true Big Boss she is, Keke harnessed this attention to focus on what matters most: her thriving career as a multi-talented star and her baby boy, Leo. Whether her baby daddy fits in the picture beyond a co-parent is still in question.
Check out why fans think Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson officially split and who’s been diving into DMs after the flip!
Deleted Pictures On Instagram Fuel Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Break-Up Rumors, Woman Exposes Darius Diving In Her DMs
Despite Darius continuing the drama by reactivating his social media for another shift as the internet’s main character, sorry to this man, but we still don’t know him. Based on his recently restored Instagram, you’d never guess he knows the famous mother of his child.
Darius Daulton has scrubbed all traces of Keke Palmer from his Instagram.
The pair also no longer follow each other. pic.twitter.com/atDIJDJR3u
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2023
Social media sleuths clocked that Darius deleted all traces of Keke from his Instagram. They also no longer follow each other.
Keke named her memoir “I Don’t Belong to You” I don’t know what that nigga was expecting 😭😭 https://t.co/YbP2Xd9zPa
— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) July 7, 2023
I hope KeKe is having a great time with her baby!
We should probably know people for more than a year before having babies with them, but she seems incredibly happy being a mom! I love that for her! https://t.co/HXwz9slePU
— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) July 7, 2023
Keke’s loyal fans braced for her to reconcile with Darius. After all, she picked him long after those Tweets defending Trump and victim-blaming Alton Sterling for his murder police. Now they’re rejoicing that Darius wasn’t “traditional” enough to marry her before baby Leo came along. If Keke wants to move on, she has her beautiful child and no messy divorce ahead of her.
The way Keke don’t have to go through no long divorce battle or pay spousal support… and this why I think people should have a baby before marriage idc what the Bible said, one ceremony would’ve caused her hell for years to come, she won pic.twitter.com/VvH0CX5cPJ
— Adryan Butera 🥶 (@only1adryan) July 8, 2023
The best thing about that traditional man not actually living aligned with his own purported values is Keke not having to pay him alimony 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/SJkRbLRQCt
— 🦄🧜🏾♀️🌈 (@KopanoMashishi) July 8, 2023
Even if they did tie the knot, tendencies to lash out, control, and humiliate a partner are major red flags.
I've seen a lot of folks trying to shame Keke into staying with that man and I have one thing to say: you don't EVER have to stay in a toxic relationship with someone just because you share a child with them. If it's safe and you have the means to leave please do so expeditiously
— Tanesha, BSN RN Karen Kryptonite (@ERnurse86) July 8, 2023
Essence had time for that man news orgs called the father of KeKe’s child 😏pic.twitter.com/Ad9tZRK3Il
— Ain’t Nothing Going on But the Rent (@DPMCanty) July 8, 2023
Some theories claim the couple was already quietly broken up, or at least taking a break, before Usher-gate. Either way, it seems like Darius was very ready to move on, too. Another woman exposed screenshots of Darius allegedly in her DMs trying to fly her out on Thursday.
Y’all the clock app said he was in a chicks DM trying to fly her out. Yeah Keke dumped him weeks ago and she kept it low and he showed his ass… pic.twitter.com/SwrJ47be6U
— Air-Rum (@__aarum) July 8, 2023
“Not KEKE baby daddy in my DMs,” the screenshot said.
Yikes! No one should go through all this for a relationship, and it’s not happening to America’s Sweetheart on our watch!
All jokes aside, Keke Palmer is truly America's sweetheart. I have never seen the tabloids in SUPPORT of a woman getting shamed by a man.
It's Keke do you love me all across America. https://t.co/6pyhpZGElO
— Anna Gifty is in Europe! (@itsafronomics) July 7, 2023
No matter what’s next for Keke Palmer, the proud mom is an unstoppable star who only gets bigger and better with time. We wish her and her family the best as they move forward.
Do you think Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are broken up for good? Who will Keke “link up” with next?
Continue Slideshow
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Black Twitter DRAGS Perturbed Pappy Darius Jackson To Incel Hell For Shading Baby Mama Keke Palmer’s Usher Residency Dress
-
Sheer Star Power: Whose Baaawdy Baring BET Awards Look Is Your Fave?
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.