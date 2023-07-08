Bossip Video
Fans suspect Keke Palmer boom-kack kicked out bitter baby daddy Darius Jackson after her cryptic dance TikTok: “If you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up!”

Keke Palmer x Darius Jackson

Source: Taylor Hill/Derek White / Getty

Keke only danced onstage with Usher for a brief moment at his Vegas residency. Now, she might be dancing her man “to the left, to the left” for “mom-shaming” her on Twitter about her outfit that night. The Legendary star dropped a TikTok showing off sick moves and an even sicker bang. Sparking speculation that the couple broke up, this video is like a probate for Keke joining the Summer 2023 line of Hot Girls.

Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer!

@kekepalmer

Ayeeeeeee get into this mixxxx

♬ original sound – CasaDi

“You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon’ act up, I’m ’bout to link up,” said audio from one of Keke’s interviews remixed into a song.

The meme queen’s reign continued with hilarious remixes of Keke’s viral dance video.

Of course, Ms. Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer turned his criticism into “Stevie [Wonder] To The Bullsh*t” tees and “I’M A MOTHA” merch.

“To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” Keke wrote on a montage of her new products and cuddling up with her bundle of joy.

Like the true Big Boss she is, Keke harnessed this attention to focus on what matters most: her thriving career as a multi-talented star and her baby boy, Leo. Whether her baby daddy fits in the picture beyond a co-parent is still in question.

Check out why fans think Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson officially split and who’s been diving into DMs after the flip!

Deleted Pictures On Instagram Fuel Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Break-Up Rumors, Woman Exposes Darius Diving In Her DMs

Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party

Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

Despite Darius continuing the drama by reactivating his social media for another shift as the internet’s main character, sorry to this man, but we still don’t know him. Based on his recently restored Instagram, you’d never guess he knows the famous mother of his child.

Social media sleuths clocked that Darius deleted all traces of Keke from his Instagram. They also no longer follow each other.

Keke’s loyal fans braced for her to reconcile with Darius. After all, she picked him long after those Tweets defending Trump and victim-blaming Alton Sterling for his murder police. Now they’re rejoicing that Darius wasn’t “traditional” enough to marry her before baby Leo came along. If Keke wants to move on, she has her beautiful child and no messy divorce ahead of her.

Even if they did tie the knot, tendencies to lash out, control, and humiliate a partner are major red flags.

Some theories claim the couple was already quietly broken up, or at least taking a break, before Usher-gate. Either way, it seems like Darius was very ready to move on, too. Another woman exposed screenshots of Darius allegedly in her DMs trying to fly her out on Thursday.

“Not KEKE baby daddy in my DMs,” the screenshot said.

Yikes! No one should go through all this for a relationship, and it’s not happening to America’s Sweetheart on our watch!

No matter what’s next for Keke Palmer, the proud mom is an unstoppable star who only gets bigger and better with time. We wish her and her family the best as they move forward.

Do you think Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are broken up for good? Who will Keke “link up” with next?

