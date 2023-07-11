Bossip Video

 

 

 

TV One’s newest thriller is premiering Sunday, July 16 at 9/8 and it will detail an initially happy household that takes a potentially deadly turn.

TV One FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

Source: TV One / FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

First Comes Love Then Comes Murder features a thrilling tale of love, deceit, and survival centered around a devoted wife, Candice, (Jennifer Sears) who literally finds herself embroiled in the fight of her life.

TV One FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

Source: TV One / FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

Despite initially starting out in wedded bliss, Candice and her manipulative husband (Guyviaud Joseph)…

TV One FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

Source: TV One / FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

end up at odds, so much so that he hires a hitman (Rayan Lawrence) to kill her and her unborn child.

TV One FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

Source: TV One / FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

The standout cast also features Leslie Black as Alicia who initially praises the couple’s beautiful Black love story before things go sour.

TV One FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

Source: TV One / FIRST COMES LOVE THEN COMES MURDER

According to the film’s director, Bobby Yan, First Comes Love Then Comes Murder has essential elements that make it a must see-on TV One including “good storytelling, good production quality, and the best talent.”

“I think this film is a really good representation of that,” says Yan.

 

Play

Ahead of the show’s premiere on Sunday, TV One watchers can tune in to a special IG Live featuring the cast.

Will YOU be watching First Comes Love Then Comes Murder when it premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8 on TV One?

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.