TV One’s newest thriller is premiering Sunday, July 16 at 9/8 and it will detail an initially happy household that takes a potentially deadly turn.
First Comes Love Then Comes Murder features a thrilling tale of love, deceit, and survival centered around a devoted wife, Candice, (Jennifer Sears) who literally finds herself embroiled in the fight of her life.
Despite initially starting out in wedded bliss, Candice and her manipulative husband (Guyviaud Joseph)…
end up at odds, so much so that he hires a hitman (Rayan Lawrence) to kill her and her unborn child.
The standout cast also features Leslie Black as Alicia who initially praises the couple’s beautiful Black love story before things go sour.
According to the film’s director, Bobby Yan, First Comes Love Then Comes Murder has essential elements that make it a must see-on TV One including “good storytelling, good production quality, and the best talent.”
“I think this film is a really good representation of that,” says Yan.
Ahead of the show’s premiere on Sunday, TV One watchers can tune in to a special IG Live featuring the cast.
Will YOU be watching First Comes Love Then Comes Murder when it premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8 on TV One?
