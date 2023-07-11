Bossip Video

Of course, she thinks she did absolutely nothing wrong.

Susan Lorincz murdered Ajike “AJ” Owens as far as we’re concerned but in the court of law, she is only responsible for her manslaughter. One might go so far as to say that the lesser charge serves as a distinction without a difference.

According to ABCNews, Lorincz appeared in court today where she waived her right to an arraignment and plead not guilty to the manslaughter charge as well as the charges of culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

Recently, the family and their attorney called for the manslaughter charge to be upgraded to second-degree murder but Florida State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson said that he’s not trying to climb that mountain.

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Gladson said.

This woman better be convicted and be sentenced to the harshest penalty that the law will allow because there is now way in hell that she’s innocent, justified, or not culpable for Ajike Owens’ death. She should be charged with a hate crime as many times as she called Owens’ children the n-word.