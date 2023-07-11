Of course, she thinks she did absolutely nothing wrong.
Susan Lorincz murdered Ajike “AJ” Owens as far as we’re concerned but in the court of law, she is only responsible for her manslaughter. One might go so far as to say that the lesser charge serves as a distinction without a difference.
According to ABCNews, Lorincz appeared in court today where she waived her right to an arraignment and plead not guilty to the manslaughter charge as well as the charges of culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.
Recently, the family and their attorney called for the manslaughter charge to be upgraded to second-degree murder but Florida State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson said that he’s not trying to climb that mountain.
“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Gladson said.
This woman better be convicted and be sentenced to the harshest penalty that the law will allow because there is now way in hell that she’s innocent, justified, or not culpable for Ajike Owens’ death. She should be charged with a hate crime as many times as she called Owens’ children the n-word.
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Black Twitter DRAGS Perturbed Pappy Darius Jackson To Incel Hell For Shading Baby Mama Keke Palmer’s Usher Residency Dress
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
You Gets No Love: Stevie J Gets Alimony From Faith Evans In Finalized Messy Divorce Battle
-
'Get Off My Areola!' Janelle Monáe Sparks Controversy After Freely Flashing Her Breast During Essence Fest Performance
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.