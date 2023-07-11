Bossip Video

Congrats are in order for Naomi Osaka and Cordae!

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion, 25, and the rapper, 25, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, this week in Los Angeles. The news was shared with PEOPLE which exclusively reports that mom and baby are “doing well.”

The news comes after the two revealed the baby’s gender last month during a fairytale-themed celebration. “A little princess is on the way,” read the decor at the pink and purple bash.

Earlier this year the tennis champ also hinted at her thoughts on baby names with PEOPLE.

“We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional,” said Osaka.

She also told the publication that she was expecting to “have a ton of cravings” but was surprised to find, “I haven’t craved anything out of the ordinary” and noted that she wants to be the best version of herself for her baby girl.

“I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of,” she said.

Congrats to Naomi Osaka and Cordae!