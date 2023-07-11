Bossip Video

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reached a plea deal in his Las Vegas nightclub battery indictment and will pay $100,000 in medical bills to the victim.

A wild night in Las Vegas is costing Alvin Kamara more time and money than he probably expected.

As previously reported, Kamara and his entourage allegedly beat Darnell Greene after he attempted to enter an elevator. Kamara was indicted for the incident but 8 News Now reports that he’s reached a plea agreement and will plead no contest to misdemeanor breach of peace. In return, he will do 30 hours of community service and pay over $100,000 to the victim for his hospital bills.

Alvin has 90 days to satisfy all conditions of the plea deal and a status check will take place Oct. 12. Reportedly, a confidential settlement was also reached between Kamara and Green according to attorney Anthony G. Buzbee.

We were proud to represent Darnell Greene in the case of Darnell Greene versus Alvin Kamara, and can now announce that this matter has settled on confidential terms. As part of the settlement, Kamara signed the following public apology: “Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022, in Las Vegas.”

The situation ends well for all sides but could have all been avoided in the first place. What happens in Vegas rarely stays in Vegas when you are a professional athlete, and it’s always cheaper to keep the peace and avoid senseless violence.

Hopefully, the lesson has been learned.