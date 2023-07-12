If you aren’t familiar with the name Mark LeSure, then this story should both enlighten you and leave you with a whole lot of questions.
According to a NewsOne report, LeSure was found dead in front of his home in Memphis. Beyond the typical, “Damn, how the hell did this happen?”, the reason LeSure’s death is being looked at with a raised eyebrow is that since his retirement, he has been extremely outspoken about the abuses of power in his former department. LeSure was particularly vociferous about the murder of Tyre Nichols and has been interviewed on multiple news stations blowing the whistle on police misconduct and encouraging the Memphis youth to stop the violence.
To make matters worse, a report from WREG states that LeSure was robbed posthumously by a woman named Shuntae Daniels. Police say that Daniels and LeSure got into an argument and a surveillance video shows her leaving his house while talking on the phone saying, “We are going to see who knows the law.” Police also noted that there was a dial-and-hang-up call near the home at the same time. Detectives say that Daniels was asking LeSure for $10 gas money. When he came back out of the house with the cash, he collapsed on the driveway.
Here’s where it gets Bubba Sparxxx ugly.
Daniels admitted to police that she went back into the house and stole LeSure’s cell phone, and wallet, and went through his pockets to get the $10 she asked for. THEN, she said that she used the cell phone to send herself $1500 to get her hair and nails done at a local salon.
People ain’t s**t.
Rest in peace to Mark LeSure. Rest in jail to Shuntae Daniels.
