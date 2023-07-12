Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx is continuing on his tour of Chicago as he proceeds with his recovery following a mysterious hospitalization back in April.

11th Annual AAFCA Awards, Inside, The Taglyan Complex, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2020

Source: Variety / Getty

As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, the actor was spotted at a pickleball court in the Windy City on Tuesday night. In the pictures, Foxx can be seen playing doubles with his partner against a couple of other guys, and the foursome is clearly having a blast as they smile and laugh at the net together.
The photos are only the latest spotting of the star, who has been having fun all over Chicago lately. Over the course of the past few days, Jamie has been seen taking a ride on a yacht along the river, hitting golf balls at the driving range, and even returning a lost purse to a woman on the street.

It looks like Jamie is well on his way to full recovery as he continues his treatment at a physical rehab facility in Chicago. According to TMZ, there was a party for the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor at the rehab center on Monday, so all signs point to him coming home.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqrs6RUsDLK/?img_index=1

Another good sign of Jamie’s recovery: He is set to produce a documentary on singer Luther Vandross.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old will be producing the project with fellow actor Colin Firth and Sony Music. Award-winning director Dawn Porter–known for her work in 2016’s Trapped and 2020’s John Lewis: Good Trouble–is set to direct the film.

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.