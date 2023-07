It looks like Jamie is well on his way to full recovery as he continues his treatment at a physical rehab facility in Chicago. According to TMZ , there was a party for the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor at the rehab center on Monday, so all signs point to him coming home.

Another good sign of Jamie’s recovery: He is set to produce a documentary on singer Luther Vandross.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old will be producing the project with fellow actor Colin Firth and Sony Music. Award-winning director Dawn Porter–known for her work in 2016’s Trapped and 2020’s John Lewis: Good Trouble–is set to direct the film.