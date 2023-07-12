Bossip Video

Get your shimmy together because Back on the Strip is bringing it in their brand new trailer!

In February we shared the first look at Chris Spencer’s upcoming comedy Back On The Strip, which stars many of your faves including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes, Spence Moore II and JB Smoove.

Check out the brand new trailer below:





Play



In Back on the Strip, tough-as-nails Verna (Tiffany Haddish) sends her broken-hearted son Merlin (Spence Moore, Creed III) to Vegas, determined to help him make his dreams come true as a professional magician. But a chance meeting at a run-down hotel with Mr. Big (Wesley Snipes) – the front man of the once notorious Black male stripper crew known as “The Chocolate Chips” (JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy & Gary Owen) – suddenly has Merlin thrust into a different kind of spotlight. In a race against time to get his girl back and help the out-of-shape and out-of-sync “Chips” rediscover their groove, Merlin will soon find he already has all the magic tricks he needs. The film also stars Raigan Harris and Colleen Camp, along with a cameo by the legendary Kevin Hart. Chris Spencer who wrote the screenplay with Eric Daniel, makes his directorial debut. The film is produced by Geno Taylor, Missy Valdez, Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer, Eric Daniel, Elie Samaha, Donald Kushner, and Jeru Tillman.

Back On The Strip arrives ONLY In theaters August 18th, 2023

Follow @backonthestrip to join the conversation on social and get updates on #BackOnTheStrip.