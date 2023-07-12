Get your shimmy together because Back on the Strip is bringing it in their brand new trailer!
In February we shared the first look at Chris Spencer’s upcoming comedy Back On The Strip, which stars many of your faves including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes, Spence Moore II and JB Smoove.
Check out the brand new trailer below:
In Back on the Strip, tough-as-nails Verna (Tiffany Haddish) sends her broken-hearted son Merlin (Spence Moore, Creed III) to Vegas, determined to help him make his dreams come true as a professional magician. But a chance meeting at a run-down hotel with Mr. Big (Wesley Snipes) – the front man of the once notorious Black male stripper crew known as “The Chocolate Chips” (JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy & Gary Owen) – suddenly has Merlin thrust into a different kind of spotlight. In a race against time to get his girl back and help the out-of-shape and out-of-sync “Chips” rediscover their groove, Merlin will soon find he already has all the magic tricks he needs. The film also stars Raigan Harris and Colleen Camp, along with a cameo by the legendary Kevin Hart. Chris Spencer who wrote the screenplay with Eric Daniel, makes his directorial debut. The film is produced by Geno Taylor, Missy Valdez, Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer, Eric Daniel, Elie Samaha, Donald Kushner, and Jeru Tillman.
Back On The Strip arrives ONLY In theaters August 18th, 2023
Follow @backonthestrip to join the conversation on social and get updates on #BackOnTheStrip.
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Black Twitter DRAGS Perturbed Pappy Darius Jackson To Incel Hell For Shading Baby Mama Keke Palmer’s Usher Residency Dress
-
You Gets No Love: Stevie J Gets Alimony From Faith Evans In Finalized Messy Divorce Battle
-
Amber Rose Shuts Down 'Colorism' Criticism: 'I Can't Help How I Look... Now Leave Me The F**k Alone!'
-
'Get Off My Areola!' Janelle Monáe Sparks Controversy After Freely Flashing Her Breast During Essence Fest Performance
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.