Watch Out There Now! Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Bill Bellamy & More Star In Cat Daddy Skripper Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

After losing the woman of his dreams, Merlin (Spence Moore II) moves to Las Vegas to pursue work as a magician only to get hired as the frontman in a revival of the notorious Black male stripper crew The Chocolate Chips.

Led by Luther (Wesley Snipes)–now broke and broken–the older, out-of-shape Chips put aside former conflicts and reunite to save the hotel they used to perform in while helping Merlin win back his girl.

Directed by Chris Spencer, the film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Gary Owen, J.B. Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy, Raigan Harris, and Colleen Camp.

With the Magic Mike franchise making its return to theaters, it will be interesting to see if audiences flock to see a shirtless Faizon Love’s shake it on the big screen.

We’ll also be interested to see Chris Spencer’s directorial debut after years as one of Comedy’s most unsung legends responsible for hit movies and shows like Don’t Be A Menace… and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Originally created by Hart, Spencer, and Ralph R. Farquhar (Proud Family) in 2011 as a sketch on the BET Awards, Real Husbands of Hollywood blew up and became its own BET original program, first premiering on the network in 2013.

Special guest appearances on the show included Big Boi, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Yolanda Adams, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and more.

The series would go on for five seasons before ending in 2016 and returning last February.

Back On The Strip hits theaters April 21, 2023.