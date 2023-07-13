Bossip Video

What’s an ice skating competition without a costume?!

Led by Coach Rory Flack, the first wholly diverse competitive synchronized ice skating team of middle and high school girls faces rigorous training on and off the ice, managing team dynamics, outspoken parents and skating rivals. Will the team navigate the inherent danger of the ice and avoid injury? On their way to Nationals, Team DMV is defying the odds, breaking barriers and ultimately, Breaking The Ice!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Breaking The Ice on WeTV. On Thursday night’s episode of Breaking The Ice, Rory meets with the girls and their parents to discuss upcoming competitions but she doesn’t have any answers about when they’ll get their custom costumes. Check out the clip below:

Is Rory to blame for the missing costumes? Or is that something completely out of her control that the parents should be more understanding about?

Here’s what else to expect from tonight’s all-new episode:

In the new episode, Team DMV faces their first competition and a challenging new routine. Chaos ensues when they step on the ice and must change direction. The parents fear the costly competition dresses may not arrive in time.

The new episode of Breaking The Ice premieres on WEtv on Thursday, July 13th at 9pm ET/8pm CT

Will you be watching?