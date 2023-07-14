Bossip Video

Lightweight Champ Devin Haney was arrested in Hollywood after police reportedly located a semi-automatic gun in a car registered to him.

The boxer is the undisputed Lightweight World champion with an impressive 30-0 record. George Kambosos Jr., Joseph Diaz Jr., Loma, and Yuriorkis Gamboa have all tried and failed to beat him. Recently the champ has been relaxing on vacation until he decides on his next opponent, which will likely be Teofimo Lopez.

According to TMZ, his time off has hit some legal troubles after a traffic stop in Hollywood.

Reportedly Haney was leaving the Los Angeles hot spot Catch when he was pulled over around midnight. During the traffic stop, police allegedly discovered a semi-automatic gun under the passenger seat. Devin was not driving and the driver allegedly told police the weapon was in the car. When police pulled Devin and his security out of the car allegedly no one took ownership of the gun and since the vehicle was registered to Haney he was cuffed for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

One thing Los Angeles doesn’t play about is guns but hopefully, Devin can lawyer up and beat the case like he has all his opponents. He posted the $35,000 bail and will return to court next month. Dez Bryant tweeted Haney some words of advice regarding news no one took ownership of the gun.