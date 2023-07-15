Bossip Video

Pregnant or not, Rihanna will model new drops from her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection and make it look so good!

The soon-to-be mom of two took to Instagram in a colorful lingerie set to promote her new Savage X Fenty line.

The beautiful boss posed with her belly inside what looked like a storage room that had shelves filled with various fabrics.

Fans can purchase the same set, Sheer X Demi Spacer Bra, at savageX.com for just under $20.

Outside of the success of her lingerie company, Rihanna is also celebrating her 2023 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna is up for a total of five awards!

Her history-making performance, which was also the reveal of her second pregnancy, is nominated for outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special and outstanding variety special (Live).

“pull up breed up 2 d bashment… 5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!

During the Apple Music Halftime Show earlier this year, the Grammy winner became the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show and played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

The Barbados babe recently took some time to relax and reset in her home country and took to Instagram to share a photo of her loves, A$AP Rocky and RZA. She captioned the photo, “My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️.”

Rihanna is expecting baby no. 2 any day now and we wish the family a smooth and healthy pregnancy.