When news broke about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky naming their 13-month-old son after RZA, a lot of people had something negative to say. But the man himself saw it as an honor and felt special for the recognition.

As BOSSIP previously reported Rih and Rocky welcomed their bundle of joy on May 13, 2022. Around his first birthday, we learned they named their baby RZA Athelston Mayers after the iconic music producer and Wu-Tang leader, RZA.

“My mom and dad, they came to an agreement, and they both named me after Rakim,” A$AP explained at the time. “Honestly, I can’t even meet that guy, man. That would be so crazy…I was thinking about naming my child Kanye.”

CNN caught up with the rapper and he weighed in on their decision to name their son after him.

“[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name. RZA is only a name, it’s a title,” RZA added. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.” According to Hip Hop in America: A Regional Guide Vol. 1, RZA came up with his rap name as he began to delve into Islam and learned about the significance of the letter Z, which refers to the highest level of human consciousness. He’s said the name stands for “Ruler, Zi-Zag-Zig, Allah.

What’s Next For Rihanna And A$AP Rocky?

The power couple celebrated the baby boy’s 1st birthday back in May and the proud father posted a series of photos and a video of baby RZA on Instagram. The caption read, “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN.RZA.”

Now, the billionaire boss lady is pregnant with the couple’s second child, which she revealed during her Super Bowl halftime performance back in February. Rih’s due date or sex of the child hasn’t been released yet. Considering how long it took to share RZA’s name, we might not know his sibling’s name for quite some time.

The couple is currently soaking up the sun and getting much-needed rest in Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. She took to Instagram to show off her view from the beach with a cute photo of Rocky holding RZA up in the sky. She captioned the photo, “my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️.”

Some fans are still hoping for an album and new music. Meanwhile, other fans embraced Rihanna living her best life and starting a family with the love of her life.

One user took to the comment section of her recent picture and said, “It is pure delight to see Rihanna build a powerful empire and now reap the blessings of motherhood with a man who adores her, and their children 🥹 Perfect timing. God is great.”

Another user highlighted the power of seeing the superstar take her time to start a family: “Rihanna is proof that you can be in your 30’s and just now having your second baby.”

We wish Rihanna and Rocky a smooth and healthy pregnancy and can’t wait to see baby no. 2!