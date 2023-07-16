Bossip Video

A speculated summer romance might be in the future for singer Normani and Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf.

On Saturday, the “Motivation” singer took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself embraced by what could be her new boo, DK Metcalf. As she flashes a flattering smile with her eyes closed, the receiver holds her in his arms and places a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Not long after, Metcalf posted the same photo on his Instagram story as well. The duo were attending a wedding. Usually, when you take a date to a wedding, that means things are getting serious.

Rumors of the budding relationship started to escalate back in December when Metcalf posted a series of selfies on his Instagram. One picture from the now-deleted post featured Normani. It showed Metcalf looking down at his iPhone in disappointment with the phrase “FaceTime unavailable written” and Normani’s name at the top of the screen.

Normani commented on the post, “Now I know you don’t have me up here in my headscarf.”

The cute interaction gave off dating vibes, but neither party acknowledged the rumors.

Normani Previously Denied DK Metcalf Dating Rumors, But Is She Claiming Him Now?

As BOSSIP previously reported, cameras caught the former Fifth Harmony member and Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf on a date. They stepped out together for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, around this time last year.

The singer and NFL star reportedly arrived at the Los Angeles restaurant separately but left in the same car. In the paparazzi pictures, the pair was seen walking close to each other, but they didn’t show any signs of PDA. In front of the flashing lights, Normani seemed a little shy as she tried to cover her face with her hand when the paps took their pictures.

Not too long after the pictures circulated, Normani took to social media to let her followers know she was still enjoying her life as a single woman.

She reposted Yung Miami’s Instagram Story to address the matter. In the City Girls star’s post, someone asked her, “You single?” In response, she wrote, “Real bad.”

It seems like things changed since the “Worth It” singer slow danced with Metcalf on the reception dance floor.

If Normani and DK Metcalf are a thing, we’re here for it! Two beautiful chocolate drops in love!

What are your thoughts on this potential new couple? Let us know below!