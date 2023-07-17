A six-time Grammy winner expertly invaded Atlanta with a sold-out show that closed out a mult-city celebration of his undeniable hits.
On Friday, the Coca-Cola Roxy was the site for T Pain’s “Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion” tour where a sold-out crowd clamored to see the multifaceted artist hit the stage.
Ahead of Pain’s electric set, he introduced the crowd to artists from his Nappy Boy Entertainment record label. The talented Tallahassee trailblazer helms the label that features artists like fellow Floridian, Young Cash.
Cash made his time onstage at the Roxy a family affair, at one point shouting out his twin tots as they bopped along to his tracks “Match My Vibe” and “Florida Heat.” Attendees danced on their feet as Cash took them on a sonic trip down to Duval.
He was followed by Nando STL, the newest member of Nappy Boy ENT who brought his Saint Louis flair to the stage. “Everybody say, hi cousin!” Nando encouraged the crowd before bringing big energy via performances of tracks like “On Errthang” and “Loud.”
The Nappy Boy ENT artists were followed by Tobi Lou, a Nigerian lyricist from Chicago whose effortless wordplay kept the crowd hooked while he shirtlessly rapped “Lingo Starr: Return of the Drago” proving that he’s indeed been “working on his body.”
The “Buff Baby” entranced attendees while confidently running through his tracks.
All three opening acts for “Escape From Wiscansin” engaged the crowd with fierce bars and stage presence as the amped-up ATLiens anticipated the main event; T Pain himself.
T Pain Runs Through Hit After Hit On Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Tour
When the time came for T Pain’s set, the stage was cloaked in black before a video montage showcased an alien invasion. The extraterrestrial himself then appeared in a lime green leather set alongside ATL legend, DJ Montay.
Montay blended some of Pain’s top tracks with other songs including Saweetie’s “Tap In” mashed with Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle” and Pain’s “Up Down.”
The masterful mixing would continue throughout the night as fans sang along and followed prompts from the undeniable entertainer.
“If you feeling alright on my right, let me hear you say, hell yeah,” encouraged Pain. “If you feeling hot to death on my left let me hear you say, hell yeah. If bro when you get paid and sis if you slay, and you still f***g with T-Pain, let me hear you say, hell yeah.”
Throughout the night T-Pain danced, accepted a plethora of panties from admirers who tossed them onstage, and reminded everyone why he’s sold over 50 million singles and accumulated billions of streams including those for his vocals on Flo Rida’s “Low.” The “rapper ternt singer” took the crowd back to 2007 by performing the certified Diamond single as well as “Bartender” “I’m N Luv [With A Stripper]”, and “Sprung” as watchers gleefully danced and chanted out the lyrics.
He also ran through a gaggle of his features including “Shawty”, “I’m So Hood, “Kiss Kiss” and “All I Do Is Win.”
In a surprise twist, the award winner showcased his singing by coverings several songs including Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”
Unbeknownst to some, Pain’s forray into genre-bending ballads comes after the release of his latest project, On Top of the Covers. The seven-track project features the crooner belting out other songs like Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life.”
Piquing fans’ interest in the project, Pain opted to close out his show with a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” instead one of his multiplatinum hits. The closing was smart as it served as a punctuation mark for the multihyphenate’s incredible versatility and vocal prowess.
More than just a catchy song maker and expert in the art of the hook, T-Pain showcased his musical intellect and beguiling presence that’s carried fans over the span of nearly two decades. It’s the reason why his last show was filled to capacity by people basking in nostalgia while clamoring to see the now-independent Nappy Boy.
After witnessing T-Pain and helping him “Escape from Wiscansin” we’d be remiss not to buy him a drank.
Cheers!
—danielle canada
