Bossip Video

People go out of their way every single day to prove how ain’t s**t they really are.

A story we ran across on Blavity illustrated this point to a tee. A Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky named Zakiya Wright took to TikTok in tears over the treatment she experienced at a local gas station. Wright is disabled and is confined to a wheelchair, thus, there are times when she needs help with specific tasks, and a white female employee was beyond rude to her in that effort.

“I’m at 2007 Brownsboro Road, and I am trying to get gas. My son is in the car with me, and, like, I cannot physically f**king walk. If you know me, then you know I’m in a wheelchair; I use assistance and have hand controls. The lady just told me, ‘I don’t know how to pump gas,’”

Oh, b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse! The lil’ dusty white girl then fixed her chapped lips to say:

“She gon’ holler, ‘If you driving then you can walk, right?’” Wright said in the video. “And I am trying to explain to her that I cannot walk. I’m paralyzed. She gone holler, ‘How you driving?”

Please take a moment and watch Zakiya’s video. It’s probably going to make you mad then make you cry…

If there was ever a time for Twitter to do its thing, it’s right now. Find this gas station, find this employee, and run up the numbers to her boss, her boss’s boss, and that boss’s boss until full restitution is made and that lil’ white girl is publicly shamed. She gon’ learn today.