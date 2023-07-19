Bossip Video

Live Nation is disputing rumors that Travis Scott’s upcoming performance has been canceled over revoked permits.

After teasing his Utopia project for over a year, Travis Scott recently announced a launch event for the album titled “Live At The Pyramids.” Taking place a the pyramids of Giza, the event was set to be live-streamed for fans worldwide who can’t make the voyage to Egypt.

On Tuesday, clips surfaced claiming that The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions revoked Scottt’s permits and canceled the performance citing “strange rituals” and the artist not aligning with Egypt’s “societal values.”

“Photos and reports showed that Scott [uses his concerts] to hold rituals that contradict with our values and traditions. The [syndicate] thus decided to cancel the license for the concert which is not in line with the Egyptian people’s cultural identity,” the statement said, according to Alarabiya News. “The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values,” the statement added.

Hours after the claims went viral, Live Nation issued a statement to The Fader disputing the cancellation rumors. The organization also tweeted out the message.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” Live Nation told The FADER. “We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Even with the show still going down it’s clear some aren’t happy with Travis performing in Egypt. Surely there will be blowback from the performance but hopefully, Utopia will be enough to drown it out.

Catch Travis raging from the pyramids on July 28th.