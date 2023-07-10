Bossip Video

Travis Scott and Live Nation have announced that he will launch his latest EP with a live performance from the pyramids of Giza.

One of the biggest music releases slated for 2023 is Travis Scott’s fourth album Utopia which marks his first solo full-length release since 2018’s Grammy-nominated Astroworld.

The album has been teased for months with billboards around Coachella and most recently all over the United States.

On Sunday, Live Nation and the Houston rapper announced that he will launch his new album with a performance from the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Live At The Pyramids will take place on July 28th and will be streamed for those who aren’t able to attend.

If you plan on attending, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

In addition to announcing the live stream, Travis Scott dropped an insane amount of merchandise for the project that has five different covers. With Billboard now allowing bundles again, we can expect several merch drops before the album’s release.

Travis Scott has teased collaborators for the project by having them walk around with his Utopia briefcase handcuffed to their wrists. Besides Travis, the Weeknd, and Bad Bunny have been spotted with the brown briefcase in their possession.

Most recently, Travis posted a video on Instagram of him working on Utopia with the legend Rick Rubin.

It’s safe to say that the album rollout is in full motion and we should buckle up for the ride.