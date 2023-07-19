The new season of Love During Lockup premieres Friday and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.
The clip below gives a glimpse of Raneka at work, telling her client about her boyfriend Asonta. For a little refresher, here’s the rundown on Raneka and Asonta:
Raneka is a high energy rapper and entrepreneur who made the big move to Atlanta, GA with her two kids to be closer to Asonta. Raneka took a huge gamble on love with Asonta between the big move and sending him $1,000 a month from her cosmetic business. Tension arises as Raneka’s family feels Asonta isn’t good enough for her as they believe he passes the time talking to other women. Raneka is hoping for big things including a sparkling rock and rap career in Atlanta, but will those dreams ultimately become a reality?
In the clip below, Raneka explains to her client that she has never met Asonta, her lover in prison.
Wait a minute, we thought Raneka was sending Asonta $1K a month but in that clip she admitted the actual numbr is closer to $2500! We can see why her family has issues with him.
Here’s what to expect from the rest of the episode:
Ex-cop Andy dates an inmate; Latisha hires her felon husband; Raneka drops a bombshell on her dad.
The all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday July 21 at 9pm EST on WeTV
