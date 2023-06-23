Bossip Video

Just when we thought Derek and Monique couldn’t be topped — WeTV seems to have done it again because the lineup for the upcoming season of Love During Lockup is already blowing our minds.

A brand new season of WE tv’s sensational spinoff series Love During Lockup is set to return with eight, hour-long, all-new episodes premiering Friday, July 21st at 9pm ET / 8pm CT with new episodes also available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday. Love During Lockup follows the journey of six non-cons as they go through the early stages of their romance with a prisoner. These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?

Check out the supertease below for the rollercoaster new season headed our way!





Pretty crazy right? Get a full breakdown on the cons and their lovers below.

MEET THE CIVILIANS & INMATES:

Latisha & Keith (Davenport, IA)

After getting out of a recent marriage, Latisha was ready to embrace the single life until love caught her by surprise. The hard-working mom of two took her employees and friends by shock when they found out about her new romantic partner—Keith. At first, Latisha was skeptical, and her intention was only to be Keith’s pen-pal, but eventually Keith won her over. Will they withstand life’s challenges?

Jade & Chris (Naples, FL)

As a former flight attendant, Jade is always looking for new adventures. Jade hit the jackpot while browsing an inmate pen pal site when she stumbled upon Chris. Chris is Native American and tribe member of Prairie Island Indian Community in Minnesota. After 7 months of dating, the couple decided to get married. With Chris being a shareholder of his tribe’s casino, Jade has been living a life of luxury full of surprise gifts. However, Jade’s younger sister, Jessica, starts to question the relationship. Does Jade really love Chris or the money?

Raneka & Asonta (Smyrna, GA)

Raneka is a high energy rapper and entrepreneur who made the big move to Atlanta, GA with her two kids to be closer to Asonta. Raneka took a huge gamble on love with Asonta between the big move and sending him $1,000 a month from her cosmetic business. Tension arises as Raneka’s family feels Asonta isn’t good enough for her as they believe he passes the time talking to other women. Raneka is hoping for big things including a sparkling rock and rap career in Atlanta, but will those dreams ultimately become a reality?

Britney & Kerok (Richmond, VA)

Britney and her fiancé Kerok met while serving time behind bars. Now Britney is out of prison after three years and awaiting Kerok’s release. Kerok identifies as he/him and began his transition two years ago while incarcerated in a female facility, but the C.O.s mishandled his medications and schedules. While attending beauty school, Britney is living with Kerok’s family and wants to start IVF treatment. The couple rebuilt their relationship after past infidelity, but will the bond stay strong? With friends and family as enlisted spies—what secrets will shake up the happy couple?

Savannah & Jake (Iowa City, IA)

To prepare for a theater role, Savannah reached out to prison wives on Facebook and was connected to Jake. After exchanging messages, the connection was clear for the couple. Since meeting Jake, Savannah has been a huge advocate in prison reform. Jake has real concerns about Savannah’s jealousy and neediness as he serves the remainder of his sentence. The separation is getting to the pair as they both battle trust issues. Will they trust each other enough to make it another five years?

Brittney & Andy (Rome, GA)

After his second divorce, Andy struggled to adjust to modern dating. He decided to give it a try by writing female inmates on a pen pal website. As an ex-cop, Andy was worried about being judged, but those feelings quickly went away when he met his new love, Brittney. Both of the couples’ families questioned their unlikely relationship between a con and cop. Andy’s children don’t approve of the relationship resulting in Andy choosing between his kids and his dream girl.

Which couples do you think will make it? Who do you already see headed for heartbreak?

Don’t miss the premiere of Love During Lockup Friday, July 21st at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on WeTV!