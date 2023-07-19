Bossip Video

“Now, why am I in it?!” That’s the question one of NeNe Leakes’ sons is asking after his older brother lied to police and pretended to be him during a recent arrest. The reality TV legend’s eldest son Bryson Bryant, 33, was taken into custody on July 3 and details about what went down are surfacing.

Citing court documents, Radar Online reported Tuesday that multiple charges were brought against him including possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, violation of probation, loitering, and giving a false name, address, or birthdate.

A criminal warrant stated that Bryant was arrested at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and reportedly gave police his 24-year-old brother Brentt Leakes’ name instead of his own.

During booking, police report that Bryson gave officers a false address, one for a home that his famed mom sold years ago. With that in mind, prosecutors recently added a charge of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer,” reports Radar.

Amid news of his older brother’s arrest and use of his name, Brentt Leakes shared a meme of his mother looking confused to his Instagram Stories to share his shock.

He later shared a throwback clip of his mom at the #RHOA reunion saying;

“Now why I am in it? Now see how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothing!”

Hilarious! At least Brentt has a sense of humor about it.

NeNe has yet to speak on her eldest son’s arrest.