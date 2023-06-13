Bossip Video

It’s seemingly a wrap for a legendary reality star and her fashion designer boo.

NeNe Leakes has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, whom she dated since December 2021 following the passing of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

The news was first confirmed by Hollywood Unlocked which noted that the recent split was amicable.

Despite that, NeNe posted a series of Instagram Stories on Monday blasting someone for being a “narcissist.”

“Narcissists do not have the ability to self reflect,” wrote NeNe. “They cannot see anything wrong with what they do and they only see fault in your reaction. They believe every argument is caused by you, because, to them, there was no problem with their action until you reacted to them. They 100% believe you are the problem and they are the victim.” “A narcissist is the devil,” she added.

She also shared a similar message in March.

She also posted a clip from a podcast titled “When a man ask you why you rather be single in 2023.” In it, a woman says she’s rather deal with less “bulls***’ from men who haven’t healed from their “f***ed up a** mamas.”

NeNe and Nyonisela were last photographed together on June 8 at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Black Ball in Atlanta.

They were joined by Peter Thomas who initially introduced them.

Prior to the breakup news, Sioh’s estranged wife sued NeNe in May 2022 for $100K, alleging the reality star “humiliated” her by having an affair with her husband.

She claimed that the housewife caused her emotional distress, mental anguish, and loss of affection by “breaking up” her marriage.

Sioh officially filed for divorce from the woman in November 2022.