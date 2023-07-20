Bossip Video

USHER SZN

Reigning King of Vegas Usher teamed up with Rémy Martin, Cognac Fine Champagne, to debut a new global “Life is a Melody” campaign following his final Las Vegas Residency show of the summer.

The campaign is inspired by the idea that a beautiful melody is created through the harmony of ideas, influences, encounters, and experiences–the visuals and movements in “Life is a Melody” capture everyday elements reminiscent of music notes.

https://instagram.com/p/Cuzgu9OLGXK/

To celebrate the launch, Rémy Martin curated a weekend of exclusive events with influential guests including Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston, fashion designer Jon Stan, Grammy-winning DJ Bryan-Michael Cox, music executive Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores, Shaniece Hairston, and more.

Other notable guests of the brand included actor/musician Evan Ross, Team USA skateboarder Zion Wright, multi-award winning Hip-Hop artist Nomuzi Mabena, international DJ Zinhle Jiyane, and more.

The weekend culminated in the debut of the Rémy Martin x Usher “4 on the Floor” Roller Skating Pop-up–an immersive experience that embodied the fusion of exquisite cognac, enchantment of music, and the art of roller skating.

At “4 on the Floor,” attendees enjoyed luxurious speakeasy vibes at the Rémy Après Skate Moment and cocktail experience featuring a selection of specialty cocktails with Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO.

Specialty cocktails included the UR Way which spotlights Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and a trio of Rémy XO Old Fashioned variations including the Comin’ Home inspired by a new track from Usher’s upcoming album.

Attendees experienced a dazzling skate performance by Usher, sounds curated by Ladies Love R&B, and limited-edition Rémy Martin x Usher x Jon Stan merchandise in the enchanting ambiance of the roller skating pop-up.

Usher and Rémy Martin have been longtime collaborators united by their unwavering commitment to excellence, boundless creativity, and an inherent passion for their respective crafts.

Check out more selects from the exclusive events below: