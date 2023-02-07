Rollin’ With The Homies: Usher, Floyd Mayweather & More Skate The Night Away At Interscope x Flipper’s Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Party

Rollin’ with the homiesss

Everybody and their mama pulled up to Interscope Records and Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace’s star-studded celebration of the 30th Anniversary and re-release of Dr. Dre’s iconic “The Chronic” during Grammy weekend.

Hosted by Usher, the exclusive affair (powered by Meta and ORBIT) brought out Diplo, Tyga, Lil’ Kim, Yo Gotti, Floyd Mayweather, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Adrien Brody, Brandee Evans, Cedric the Entertainer, Candiace Dillard, Draya Michele, Jimmy Iovine, Jordin Sparks, Leon Bridges, Machine Gun Kelly, Marsha Ambrosius, Megan Fox, Paul McCartney, Swizz Beatz, DJ Drama, and more.

Peep all of the selects below:

Guests roller skated the night away and enjoyed plant-based bites from Tattooed Chef, Grammys signature cocktail the Grey Goose Passion Drop, toasts of PATRÓN EL ALTO–an impressively rare and masterfully aged tequila, and limited edition gifts and prizes from Cash App at the Hollywood Palladium.

Founded in 1979 by Ian ‘Flipper’ Ross, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace was a legendary hot spot in Los Angeles reborn in 2022 as a new venture from Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall in partnership with Usher.

“I am so excited to bring Flipper’s back to its spiritual home. It’s a Hollywood homecoming,” said Ross, who’s married to famed music executive and co-founder of Beats Electronics.

According to THR, Flipper’s original roller rink was re-created for the event with a 4,700-square foot skating rink featuring rink-side seating, live DJs, and a custom-built traditional skate hut with lockers and skate rental.

In Fall 2022, Flipper’s opened a 34,000-square foot flagship venue in the heart of White City, London celebrating roller skating and the growing subculture dedicated to self-expression and creative movement.