The distinguished divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated are currently having their 56th National Convention and announcing a heavy hitters list of honorary members.

The largest African American Women’s organization in the world recently recognized seven brilliant women with its highest honor for their “significant contributions to society while excelling in their chosen fields.” The ladies vary from leaders in media and sports to the first Black woman to serve as a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

DST’s new honorary members are Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, MSNBC President Rashida Jones, Ex-BET CEO Debra Lee, WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins, WBTV CEO Channing Dungey, and XSI CEO Phyllis Newhouse.

After being announced at the convention, the ladies were welcomed on social media with a message that read;

“We welcome these exemplary women into our beloved sisterhood with great joy and love!”

As you can imagine, Deltas worldwide are elated and “OO-OOP’ing” across social media while welcoming their new sisters.

Last year, the sorority welcomed Michelle J. Howard, Abby Phillip, Joy-Ann Reid, Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, Collette V. Smith, and Ledisi as honorary members. Other well-known ladies of the crimson and cream include Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, the late Cicely Tyson, and the late Aretha Franklin.

Congratulations to the newest members of Delta Sigma Theta!