Despite Nick Cannon seemingly doing whatever he pleases in relationships, Jessica White is opening up about their dynamic, insisting the open-mindedness is completely one-sided.

In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, White opened up about her romance with the multi-hyphenate during a conversation with Safaree Samuels. According to the model, she was “not allowed” to date anyone else during her polyamorous relationship with Nick Cannon, even though he was.

“I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that,” she told her co-star. “Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.”

When Samuels asked the 39-year-old if she was Muslim, she replied, “No, I’m just very submissive.”

The rapper went on to ask about who her “famous” ex-boyfriend was, to which White said that she “won’t say,” but would show Samuels.

Safaree’s jaw hit the floor when White handed him her phone, presumably showing him a picture of Nick Cannon, who the rapper said was his “boy.”

Later on in the episode, during a confessional, a producer asked Jessica why Samuels had “never seen or heard” of her if he was close to the Wild ‘N Out creator.

“I don’t know,” she said. “You have to ask Nick.”

In recent months, White has been opening up about her long-term relationship with Cannon, whom she was with for several years until 2020. In June, the Victoria’s Secret runway model told Page Six that the actor was “emotionally abusive” towards her.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told the outlet. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

White also said that her ex had a problem with her joining the cast of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.