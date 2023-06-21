Bossip Video

Jessica White is not holding back while talking about what it was like to be in a relationship with Nick Cannon.

The model is speaking out against the TV and radio personality, claiming she was in an “emotionally abusive” relationship with the TV star during their long-term romance.

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she said to Page Six in an interview. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

The model was reported to have dated the Wild ‘N Out creator and host from 2015 to 2020, though she told the publication that they were together for eight years.

Ahead of the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, White took to Instagram to send a message to her ex, saying she took it to social media because she was unable to reach Cannon directly.

“I know you’re upset about the show but after eight years I can’t stand when things catch you off guard,” she wrote. “I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements.” She continued: “I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

White went on to says that she wants “the world to know” that she “didn’t always feel good, like [Cannon] was proud to have me as a partner.” Now, that’s changed.

“I’m so happy I can say that now and still know how awesome I am,” she wrote. “I’m proud I can say the truth and how I’m healthy emotionally and wouldn’t change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life.”

In addition to calling her relationship with Cannon “emotionally abusive,” White also recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2020 when she was pregnant by the father of 12. In 2021, in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, White alleged that she found out about another woman’s pregnancy via Instagram while they were still together.

“I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time. “So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

Cannon has 12 children with six different women. After he and White suffered a miscarriage in 2020, they split shortly thereafter, partly due to Cannon’s announcement that he was expecting a baby with Brittany Bell.