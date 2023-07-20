Bossip Video

TV One’s newest thriller is premiering Sunday, July 23 at 9/8 and it will detail a mother’s fight to find out what really happened to her child.

A Mother’s Intuition is a poignant thriller that unravels the story of Toni, portrayed by Denise Boutté.

Toni’s world is turned upside down when she goes from the joy of pregnancy to mourning after her husband suddenly dies. Then in another tragic turn of events, Toni is told her baby was stillborn, but her intuition tells her something isn’t right.

A press release reports that a longtime friend, and private investigator, played by Matt Cedeño, helps her on her shocking quest to find the truth. Doctors and nurses tell Toni that she must be confused and having trouble dealing with her grief, but the protective mom won’t let up on her fight for the truth.

The dynamic cast includes Dr. Chaundra (Tamar Braxton), Cicely (Brely Evans), Simone (Hazel Renee), Dr. Ken Zarada (Jeff Marchelletta), and Dr. Linda Snyder (Rachelle Carson Begley).

Take a look at the trailer below.

Play

“TV ONE is proud to bring these compelling, thought-provoking stories to our viewers this summer,” said Austyn Biggers, SVP of Programming and Production about the film. “Our commitment is to provide high-quality entertainment that resonates with our audience, highlights relatable issues, and, ultimately, keeps them on the edge of their seats.”

Will YOU be watching A Mother’s Intuition?

A MOTHER’S INTUITION is directed by Cas Sigers-Beedles and written by ​Nicole D. Sconiers. The film is produced for TV One by ​Relevé Entertainment, Dr. Holly Carter is the Executive Producer. For TV One, Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production. Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Original Programming and Production.