Bossip Video

Jazmine Sullivan is sharing some sad news. The songstress, 36, is mourning the loss of her mother, Pam Sullivan, and posted a tribute to her on social media.

On Monday, Sullivan posted a black and white childhood photo of her mom captioned, “I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly.”

Her date of passing was also listed as Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Prior to the devastating announcement, Sullivan was open about her mother’s multiple bouts with breast cancer.

In 2022 she told Hello Beautiful that her mother’s strength inspired her.

“My mother is my biggest influencer – she’s actually here today,” Sullivan told HB while at the Time 100 gala. “She is battling breast cancer for the second time, and I am really happy to have her be here. She has encouraged me and influenced me since I was born. So, I am so happy to she is here.”

Prior to that, she told PEOPLE’s Every Day podcast that she partnered with Novartis on “More Than Just Words,” an initiative to create solutions to address disparities in breast cancer care.

“We’ve definitely gotten closer,” she told host Janine Rubenstein about her mom who was first diagnosed in 2019. “Obviously you appreciate people more if you even think that you could lose them, but I’ve been able to reciprocate the love and support that she’s given me all my life back to her. And I’m so fulfilled doing that.”

We’re sending our sincere condolences to Jazmine Sullivan during this difficult time.