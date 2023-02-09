Slay Me So Good: Jazmine Sullivan Steps Into Luxury Beauty Era At The Grammys, Flexes Flawless Face Card

Grammy Gawdess

Certified stunner Jazmine Sullivan looked absolutely gorgeous at the 2023 Grammys where she slayyyed YSL Beauty looks while reminding everyone that she’s one of the baddest in the game.

Created by renowned celebrity makeup artist Marita Salmon, the stunning look complemented Sullivan’s sleek Christian Siriano pant suit that popped on the star-studded Grammys carpet.

“I am thrilled to partner with YSL Beauty for this red carpet,” she said. “With my makeup artist, Marita, we focused on a gorgeous glow, from my skin to my lips. I’m obsessed.”

The supremely talented star continues to shine with exciting projects including her new Audible Original The Art of Confessing recently released on Audible.

The Art of Confessing is an intimate diary entry from the Grammy-winning songstress with the unique gift of emotional storytelling.

R&B is a space for Black women to create their own language around love, sexuality, and heartache. Within that space, Jazmine Sullivan has built a strong, powerful sisterhood through her music.

Written and conceived by Jazmine Sullivan with Clover Hope, this is a story about the power of accountability, sisterhood, and finding new perspectives on love.

Performing live from Philadelphia’s renowned World Café, Jazmine lets us into her world with a selection of songs that speak to her growth as a woman, including “Lions, Tigers & Bears,” “Let It Burn,” “Girl Like Me,” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Ultimately, self-love has allowed Jazmine Sullivan to evolve and step into her power as one of music’s biggest voices who opened up about the voices who helped shape her in the exclusive clip below:

“I remember two voices sticking out that I heard on the radio when I was younger,” Jazmine recalls. “Mary J. Blige and Erykah Badu. They both had very unique tones. You could hear the pain in Mary J. Blige’s voice, a pain sadly that many women could relate to. And Erykah Badu was unique, sassy and confident. Now looking back I think I embody those things in my music. I feel like my voice carries the pain of a Black woman. I absolutely LOVE a woman who knows and loves who she is and takes up space in this world. It’s so beautiful to me. I think I’m evolving as a woman and it’s evident in my music.”

In the clip, Jazmine goes on to also credit the artists her parents played around the house and Gospel singers she grew up listening to in the church:

“Many singers have played a part in my development as an artist,” Sullivan continues. “Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Prince, Sarah Vaughn and Ella Fitzgerald were some of my parents favorites so it makes sense that I developed a more seasoned sound early in my life because that’s what I heard while I ran around the house. But of course coming from a gospel background, I grew up loving artists like The Clark Sisters, Karen Clark, Kim Burrell and Yolanda Adams. If Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin shaped what type of music I wanted to make and the gospel artists taught me how to sing.

You can enjoy the full Jazmine Sullivan: The Art Of Confessing on Audible HERE.