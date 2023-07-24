Bossip Video

If you scared of the Black voting bloc, just say that.

The powers-that-be in the Alabama state House of Representatives and Senate have openly defied a United States Supreme Court order to give minorities a more significant and impactful voice in elections by re-drawing the district lines. According to NPR, the majority white, Republican-led, governing body decided to pass a “compromise” (sounds a lil’ three-fifth-y if you ask us…) bill that would increase Black voters from 31% to 40% in the 2nd District.

That wasn’t what SCOTUS said…at all.

Alabama is 27% Black and yet only has one majority-Black…out of seven and these POS still couldn’t fix their reptilian fingers to not only follow the ruling of the highest court in the land but also just be decent people and stop trying to bamboozle Black folks out of their rights. The reason that SCOTUS had weigh-in is that the current district drawing it was determined that the current district drawing most likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

It’s interesting how they pick and choose when “law and order” matters and when it doesn’t.

What’s crazier is that the current SCOTUS is obnoxiously conservative and even they were like, “Hol’ up, swole up. This ain’t right”. Former Attorney General Eric Holder spoke directly to this ironic bit of insight in reaction to shenanigans happening in the heart of dixie.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said the map, “and the Republican politicians who supported it, would make George Wallace proud,” referring to the segregationist former Alabama governor. “It arrogantly defies a very conservative United States Supreme Court decision … from just weeks ago,” Holder said in a statement.

When your legislature is even further right than the goons and stooges that Donald Trump installed, you’re down real bad.