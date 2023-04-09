Bossip Video

Despite demands Clarence Thomas ditch his black robes (and any white ones with matching hoods), he defended secret gifts from billionaire Nazi memorabilia collector Harlan Crow.

With SCOTUS additions like allegedly unethical Brett Kavanaugh, grossly unqualified Amy Coney Barrett, and absurdly overdue Ketanji Brown Jackson, Clarence Thomas slipped under the radar. All that changed when an exposé revealed a MAGA megadonor lavished Justice Thomas with expensive trips and gifts for years.

Newsweek reports Thomas responded to the unreported luxury gifts for him and his insurrection-encouraging wife Ginni. What’s a decade or three of multimillion dollars between friends? Nothing to see here!

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five yearsAs friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” Thomas explained. “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.”

Nothing says “personal hospitality” like regular getaways on Crow’s massive private jet and 162-foot superyacht. According to ProPublica’s bombshell report, the value of Thomas chartering those himself would cost more than $500,000.

Crow responded, claiming he never flew out the Thomases to influence “pending or lower court case and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue.”

“The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas’s over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends,” his statement said. “We have been most fortunate to have a great life of many friends and financial success, and we have always placed a priority on spending time with our family and friends. Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality.”

Clarence Thomas’ Beloved Buddy Harlan Crow Raised More Questions With Collection Of Nazi Artifacts

The more information comes out about their conservative cavorting, the worse it looks for the inheritor of Thurgood Marshall’s seat. The Washingtonian revealed Crow’s hospitality comes with a heaping helping of Hitler.

Past visitors to the billionaire’s sprawling Texas ranch “still can’t get over the collection of Nazi memorabilia.” He has a collection of artifacts from other cold-blooded colonizers like Christopher Columbus and George Washington.

However, procuring an autographed copy of Mein Kampf sends a disgustingly deliberate message. As does his choice to display a portrait of Thomas on the same walls as Hitler’s paintings.

Regardless of Thomas and Crow thinking they did anything wrong, Democrats and legal experts disagree. This latest scandal only strengthens demands for stricter judiciary oversight to prevent corruption. The outcome of any hearings or attempts to impeach relies on courts already stacked from decades of GOP gerrymandering.

If Thomas can’t be trusted to appropriately interpret and follow basic codes of conduct, why should he rule in the highest court in the land?