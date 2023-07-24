Bossip Video

We’ve said it once, we will say it again, NWA was 100% right about police.

You know that a police brutality video is bad when you see another cop reacting in horror and disgust at how someone has been violently victimized. According to CNN, an Ohio State Trooper unleashed his K9 dog on an unarmed Black man who was visibly surrendering with his hand raised in the air.

Tell those racist conservative types to eat a d–k with all that, “just comply” bulls–t. Police aren’t looking for compliance, they’re looking for a reason even if there isn’t one!

Play

Here’s what happened: an Ohio State Highway patrolman who was assigned to the motor carrier unit pulled over the big rig for, wait for it…missing a left rear mud flap. The driver of said truck was 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose. The police report states that Rose made eye contact with the officer but did not come to a full stop. Eventually, Rose stopped the vehicle after he was surrounded by multiple police cars. You can watch what happens next in the video above.

You can clearly hear one of the troopers warning his colleague not to set the dog on the harmless man.

The president of the Columbus branch of the NAACP, Nana Watson, issued a statement about the incident calling it, “barbaric.”

“This type of barbaric behavior brought back horrible memories and images of the unleashing of dogs on civil (rights) activists that occurred in the South during the 1960’s,” Watson said. “This conduct gives you reason to pause as it is reflective of unjust and discriminatory treatment that occurred to Blacks in Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama that we wish not to revisit and/or be reminded.”

We’ll keep an eye on this story and provide as many updates as we can about the future employment of this officer.