Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost.

Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”

What followed Greene’s death was a cover-up at the highest levels of Louisiana government that lead to a U.S. Justice Department investigation and a legislative inquiry into the state’s Governor John Bel Edwards. Nasty business. The officers involved now face charges from negligent homicide to malfeasance.

“We’re all excited for the indictments but are they actually going to pay for it?” said Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, who for more than three years has kept the pressure on state and federal investigators and vowed not to bury the cremated remains of her “Ronnie” until she gets justice. “As happy as we are, we want something to stick.”

Precisely. Charges are great, convictions are better. Put all these pink-toed piggies in prison and forget them. Also, put anyone who helped them literally get away with murder in prison too, especially the governor.

Our eyes will be glued to this case and we will bring you all the information necessary as the trail moves forward.