In caucasity audacity news…

There is a video circling the interwebs that shows a white woman forcing her way into a Black man’s apartment while he demands that she leaves, damn near begs her to leave, and physically tries to push her out without injuring her. At one point, another man came to assist the Black man in his failed attempt at crazy Caucasian pest control. The police eventually came and even they struggled to remove the woman, who was definitely resisting arrest and refusing to comply with their demands. And yet, as far as the video shows, she suffered no injuries, save one that she likely caused herself.

Was this some kind of Super Karen with super strength and the psychic ability to Jedi mind trick cops into letting her get away with fighting them after committing breaking and entering without any fists, boots, batons, tasers, or bullets being deployed? Did she shout “GO-GO GADGET WHITE PRIVILEGE” before leaving to violate a Black man in his own home?

Just what the hell is even going on here?

Blavity covered the story in all its caucasity audacity glory.

“I want to clear my name,” says the Karen. “I know I won.” The woman started yelling several numbers and mentioned a “$400 house cleaning bill.” The whole time, the Black man tries to remove her from the premises, which gets complicated when she successfully closes the door behind them. “Get out of my f**king house,” the man yells in the clip.

Things escalated when the white woman grabbed a backpack that appeared to belong to the Black man. Another man then enters the apartment and tries to remove the white woman.

“That’s ours,” the woman is seen yelling while holding a broken picture frame. “It’s fake,” she yells later, as the men try to stop her from hurting herself on remnants of the frame.

I’m not gonna lie—every man in this video is better than me. As long as this unhinged and entitled white woman was on the other side of my closed door, IDGAF is she shanks herself with the picture frame that she broke after trying to steal from me while claiming I stole from her (or whatever Kooky Karen was talking about).

I’m far from the only one who thinks the Black man was a little too gentle in his attempts to throw her out if Black Twitter is any indication.

Of course, the problem is he’s a Black man and she’s a white woman, and if he responded to her violence with his own violence, that’s going to automatically make him the criminal—if the entire history of America is any indication.

Some will argue that the woman in the video appeared to be suffering from some kind of mental health issue and that is why she was dealt with so leniently, particularly, by the police. And they might have a point if not for the fact that cops routinely brutalize and kill Black people who are suffering from mental health episodes. Imagine if this Black man who was trying to remove a home intruder would have done this white woman (the intruder) the way a white vigilante did Jordan Neely. (He probably wouldn’t be getting the same massive MAGA World support that Daniel Penny has benefited from.)

All I’m saying is we don’t all have the complexion for protection.

Also, we might have to stop opening our doors when white people come knocking. It just doesn’t seem safe.