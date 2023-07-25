“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” James said after Game 3, speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely O.K. with that.”