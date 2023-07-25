LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, was reportedly rushed to the hospital this week following a basketball workout.
The 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California, according to TMZ Sports.
“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” James said after Game 3, speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely O.K. with that.”
Get well soon, Bronny!
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Well, Alrighty Then: Sukihana Shrugs Off Backlash Over Leaked Freaky Flick, Says She’s A ‘Disgusting Person’
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Mom-Shamers Ain't Stopping No Show: Keke Palmer Rocks A Denim Look That Left The Kids Gagging
-
Club Coupledom: D-Nice Hard Launches Baeship With ’My Wife And Kids’ Star Jennifer Freeman
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
-
Cartwheeling Coupledom Confirmed: Quavo Quanoodles With His Balance Beam Bae At Usher's Vegas Residency
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.