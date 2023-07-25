Bossip Video

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, was reportedly rushed to the hospital this week following a basketball workout.

The 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California, according to TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for the James family told the outlet: “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”
The spokesperson continues, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation revealed to TMZ Sports that a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday, from USC’s Galen Center. The teenager was reportedly unconscious and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The outlet goes on to say that the incident was a Code 3, meaning the ambulance lights and sirens were on, which signifies the seriousness of the emergency. Bronny James just recently committed to USC and is expected to play in the NBA. LeBron has said many times that his goal is to stay in the league long enough to play at least one season with his son. Still, the four-time NBA champion will support whatever decision Bronny makes about his basketball career, even if that doesn’t mean playing together like he hopes.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” James said after Game 3, speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely O.K. with that.”

Get well soon, Bronny!

