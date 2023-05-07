Bossip Video

Bronny James finally announces his college commitment and shocks everyone by announcing he will attend USC this fall.

For months there has been speculation on where LeBron James’ eldest son would go for his college career. While everyone pretended to have inside information Bronny James was stacking his NIL endorsements. Last year he joined the NIL families of Beats, Nike, and PlayStation. This is in addition to his preexisting ventures with PSD underwear and Faze Clan. Last Year recruiters leaked their frustrations on trying to recruit Bronny to the media. However, that fell flat with the overall sense they were just upset they had to schedule a phone call with Savannah James.

Despite an 18-year headstart and an arena full of their fan base chanting “We want Bronny” Ohio State couldn’t get the deal done. Bronny James took to Instagram to announce he will be staying in California and will attend USC.

Bronny will be one of two Nike-signed athletes to attend USC. While at USC it’s almost certain the freshman will push the boundaries of Name, Image, and Likeness and propel the school alongside USC QB Caleb Williams. As for his on-court debut, he will likely start for USC on November 6th in Las Vegas.